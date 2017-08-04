PM Benjamin Netanyahu suspected of breach of trust, bribes: Israeli police

Latest News
The document released to media outlets Thursday night says the cases involving Netanyahu deal with suspicion of "bribes" and "breach of trust." Police put a gag order on reporting any additional details.

By: AP | Jerusalem | Published:August 4, 2017 12:39 am
Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel police, Israel police news, Benjamin Netanyahu suspect for breach of trust, Benjamin Netanyahu suspect in bribery case, International news, world news Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. (Source: AP)
An Israeli police document says Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is suspected of crimes involving breach of trust and bribes in two corruption cases. The document released to media outlets Thursday night says the cases involving Netanyahu deal with suspicion of “bribes” and “breach of trust.” Police put a gag order on reporting any additional details.

Police have been questioning Netanyahu for months over corruption allegations for allegedly receiving gifts from high-powered Hollywood and business figures and separately over secret talks with the publisher of Yediot Ahronot, a major Israeli newspaper, for positive coverage in exchange for diminishing the impact of a free pro-Netanyahu daily in 2014.

Netanyahu denies wrongdoing, portraying the accusations as a witch hunt against him and his family by a hostile media opposed to his political views.

