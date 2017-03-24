PLA’s participation in Pak parade shows all-weather ties: China

China said that participation of its troops in Pakistan Day parade in Islamabad is a strong testimony to showcase the “all-weather” strategic mutual trust and friendship between two countries and their militaries. China said that participation of its troops in Pakistan Day parade in Islamabad is a strong testimony to showcase the “all-weather” strategic mutual trust and friendship between two countries and their militaries.

China said on Friday that participation of its troops in Pakistan Day parade in Islamabad is a strong testimony to showcase the “all-weather” strategic mutual trust and friendship between two countries and their militaries. “China and Pakistan are all-weather strategic and cooperative partners. The two militaries maintain long-time friendship,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying told a media briefing.

The Pakistan Day parade was for the first time attended by Chinese and Saudi troops, apart from military band ‘Meher’ from Turkey. “Again it is a strong testimony of the high level strategic mutual trust and the friendship between the two countries and the two militaries. It is another mirror of such good relations between the two countries and the militaries,” she said.

Hua said the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) sent 90-member Chinese delegation to participate in the parade at the invitation of Pakistan. Pakistan’s Republic Day marks the adoption of the historic Lahore Resolution in 1940 that spurred efforts to create a separate homeland for Muslims of South Asia.

