Indian flag seen upside down during Piyush Goyal’s meeting with Saudi counterpart

Piyush Goyal was in Abu Dhabi to attend a round-table conference on renewable energy. (Source: SPA/Twitter) Piyush Goyal was in Abu Dhabi to attend a round-table conference on renewable energy. (Source: SPA/Twitter)

In a major goof-up by the Saudi government, the Indian flag was seen upside down during Union Minister Piyush Goyal’s meeting with his counterpart in Abu Dhabi last week. This comes just days after External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj demanded an apology from e-commerce giant Amazon for selling a door mat with the Indian flag imprinted on it. She also warned that no Amazon representative would be granted visa if the product was not delisted from their site.

Goyal was in Abu Dhabhi to attend a round-table conference on renewable energy. The photos of the meeting were put out by the Saudi Press Agency on Twitter. After the meeting, Goyal tweeted that he held discussions with Energy minister Khalid al-Falih “on ways to deepen India-Saudi Arabia bilateral cooperation”. Goyal also held bilateral talks with Minister of Climate Change and Environment, Thani Ahmed Al-Zeyoudi. He later addressed the Indian diaspora.

In 2015, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe on the sidelines of the ASEAN Summit in Kuala Lumpur, the Indian flag was hoisted upside down.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd