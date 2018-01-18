Pickup truck, train collision in Mexico kills 5, injures 10

Five people in the vehicle and three from the train were hurt. (File) Five people in the vehicle and three from the train were hurt. (File)

A crash involving a pickup truck and a train in central Mexico on Wednesday killed five people and injured 10 more, including six children, authorities said. The Jalisco state Civil Defense Department reported via Twitter that the accident took place in Lagos de Moreno in the northeastern part of the state, reports AP.

It posted pictures of the truck on the side of a road near a string of railroad tanker cars. The vehicle’s bed was crumpled and separated from the cab. Civil Defense said all the dead and injured were riding in the pickup. It didn’t specify what caused the accident, although it also urged drivers not to try to beat trains at crossings and not to transport people in cargo beds.

The department later reported a second accident involving a train and a pickup truck in El Salto, southeast of the Jalisco state capital, Guadalajara. Five people in the vehicle and three from the train were hurt. Civil Defense photos showed a mangled red pickup in dry grass next to the tracks and about a half dozen train cars that had derailed.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App