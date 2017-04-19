Syrian photographer cries inconsolably after helping blast victim to safety

Abd Alkader Habak breaks down in tears after seeing the miserable condition of the little boy. (Source: twitter) Abd Alkader Habak breaks down in tears after seeing the miserable condition of the little boy. (Source: twitter)

Heartrending images of a Syrian photographer Abd Alkader Habak helping a wounded boy are widely being shared on social media. The photographer, identified as Abd Alkader Habak, was seen leaving behind his camera to help a boy wounded in a bomb blast. After carrying the boy to safety, he breaks down in tears seeing the condition of the boy, who is presumably dead.

Habak told CNN that, “The scene was horrible – especially seeing children wailing and dying in front of you. So I decided along with my colleagues that we’d put our cameras aside and start rescuing injured people.”

What I and my colleagues have done today is what inspires our humanity to those who were partners in killing the children of #Khan_Sheikhan — Abd Alkader Habak (@AbdHabak) April 15, 2017

“This child was firmly holding my hand and looking at me,” Habak said.

“I wanted to film everything to make sure there was accountability. I feel proud that there was a young journalist there helping save lives, ” he added.

Devastating photo @AbdHabak – Syrian videographer next to the charred body of a child. 39 children out of 70 killed by suicide bomber #syria pic.twitter.com/u3KTNo6vRl — Ala’a Shehabi (@alaashehabi) April 15, 2017

Habak said that he was not sure whether the boy survived as he handed him over to emergency services and went back to the blast site.

According to a AFP report, last week, nearly 70 children were among 126 people killed in a suicide bombing when a car bomb tore through buses carrying evacuees from besieged government-held towns in Syria. “At least 68 children were among those killed in the attack,” the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

