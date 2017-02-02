Rodrigo Duterte bans another corruption-hit agency from drug war

The Philippine president has prohibited another key law enforcement agency from carrying out his deadly anti-drug crackdown after banning the national police from the campaign because of corruption. (Source: AP Photo) The Philippine president has prohibited another key law enforcement agency from carrying out his deadly anti-drug crackdown after banning the national police from the campaign because of corruption. (Source: AP Photo)

The Philippine president has prohibited another key law enforcement agency from carrying out his deadly anti-drug crackdown after banning the national police from the campaign because of corruption. President Rodrigo Duterte said on Thursday his decision to exclude the National Bureau of Investigation the Philippine counterpart to America’s FBI from the crackdown left him with fewer enforcers and raised the need for him to tap the military to help wage the campaign.

Duterte says he will issue a formal order to harness troops in the fight against illegal drugs, which he has elevated into a national security threat. Duterte again lashed out at critics of his campaign, including the dominant Roman Catholic church and US officials, saying he did not feel like sending a Filipino ambassador to Washington.