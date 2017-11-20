Philippines’ Duterte spokesman says ban on open-pit mining remains

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has not lifted a ban on open-pit mining, his spokesman said on Monday, amid plans by a government panel to seek the removal of the policy.

“I assure you that this is one of the instances when I personally asked the President if there’s been a change in policy. And he says that’s there’s still no new policy on this, there’s still a ban on new open-pit mining,” Harry Roque told a media briefing.

The Mining Industry Coordinating Council last month recommended the lifting of the ban on open-pit mining and Environment Secretary Roy Cimatu has said he was hopeful that the restriction would be removed before year-end.

