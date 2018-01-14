Supreme Crisis
Philippine volcano rumbles back to life, thousands evacuated

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology warned late Sunday that a 'hazardous eruption' of Mount Mayon is possible within weeks or even days.

By: AP | Manila,philippines | Published: January 14, 2018 10:18 pm
Disaster-responses officials say nearly 1,000 families have been moved to emergency shelters.
The Philippines’ most active volcano has rumbled back to life with lava fragments rising to its crater in a gentle eruption that has prompted authorities to evacuate thousands of villagers.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology warned late Sunday that a ‘hazardous eruption’ of Mount Mayon is possible within weeks or even days. The 2,460-meter (8,070-foot) volcano is located in Albay province in the northeastern Philippines.

The institute’s Renato Solidum says three steam-explosions by the volcano since Saturday have spewed ash into nearby villages and may have breached solidified lava at the crater and caused lava to start to flow out.

Disaster-responses officials say nearly 1,000 families have been moved to emergency shelters.

