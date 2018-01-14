Philippine volcano rumbles back to life, thousands evacuated

Disaster-responses officials say nearly 1,000 families have been moved to emergency shelters. (Google Maps) Disaster-responses officials say nearly 1,000 families have been moved to emergency shelters. (Google Maps)

The Philippines’ most active volcano has rumbled back to life with lava fragments rising to its crater in a gentle eruption that has prompted authorities to evacuate thousands of villagers.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology warned late Sunday that a ‘hazardous eruption’ of Mount Mayon is possible within weeks or even days. The 2,460-meter (8,070-foot) volcano is located in Albay province in the northeastern Philippines.

The institute’s Renato Solidum says three steam-explosions by the volcano since Saturday have spewed ash into nearby villages and may have breached solidified lava at the crater and caused lava to start to flow out.

Disaster-responses officials say nearly 1,000 families have been moved to emergency shelters.

