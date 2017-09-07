Petition seeks to revoke Aung San Suu Kyi’s Nobel over Rohingya crisis in Myanmar

- Aung San Suu Kyi on Rohingya crisis: Our biggest challenge, unreasonable to expect us to solve it in 18 months
Thousands of people have signed an online petition calling for the Nobel committee to revoke Aung San Suu Kyi’s peace prize over the Myanmar government’s treatment of its Rohingya Muslims. But the Norwegian Nobel committee has ruled out any such move, saying only that the work which led to the awarding of the prize was taken into account.
The Change.Org petition has gathered over 365,000 signatures as of Thursday, reflecting growing outrage over a massive security sweep in Rakhine state by Myanmar forces after a series of deadly ambushes by Rohingya militants. “The de facto ruler of Myanmar Aung San Suu Kyi has done virtually nothing to stop this crime against humanity in her country,” the petition says.
Suu Kyi was awarded the prize in 1991, while under house arrest at the hands of Myanmar’s military junta, from which she was released in 2010. She then went on to lead her party through the country’s first credible elections since independence.
But her government has faced international condemnation for the army’s response to the crisis as refugees arrive in Bangladesh with stories of murder, rape and burned villages at the hands of soldiers.
The United Nations said today that about 164,000 mostly Rohingya refugees have escaped to Bangladesh in the past two weeks, meaning more than a quarter of a million have fled since fighting broke out in October.
Suu Kyi lashed out this week at what she called “a huge iceberg of misinformation” over the crisis, “with the aim of promoting the interest of the terrorists”.
In Oslo, Olav Njolstad, head of the Nobel Institute, said it was impossible to strip a Nobel laureate of an award once it has been bestowed. “Neither Alfred Nobel’s will nor the statutes of the Nobel Foundation provide for the possibility that a Nobel Prize — whether for physics, chemistry, medicine, literature or peace — can be revoked,” he told AFP.
“Only the efforts made by a laureate before the attribution of a prize are evaluated by the Nobel committee,” he said, and not any subsequent actions.
- Sep 7, 2017 at 7:13 pmIt should not be one sided. How many have come to the rescue of the displaced 4.5 lakh Kashmiri Pandits from the valley and spoke about human rights across the political spectrum and leaders of the world? What Crime they have committed against humanity or any religious sects in the name of religion or racism as is happening in other parts of the world?There seems to be a need for a major corrections in the migration laws at world level to have a credible system of protecting the natives of the country to ensure that their fears about the religious aspects of the migrants should not threaten the future security and safety of their own country. Have any one questioned Pakistan or Bangladesh about the total disappearance of Hindus in that in these countries.Where is protection of minorities in these countries? Such situation should not happen in any part of the world.Reply
- Sep 7, 2017 at 7:27 pmMuslims should not be allowed in predominantly Hindu country. Let the Islamic countries take themReply