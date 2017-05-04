Pete Souza announces photo book on Barack Obama’s life in the White House

The book is available for pre-order. (Twitter/@PeteSouza) The book is available for pre-order. (Twitter/@PeteSouza)

At one point in time, Barack Obama shares an intimate moment with Michelle Obama as officials look elsewhere, trying to not see what’s happening around them. In another, he bows down to then five-year-old Jacob ­Philadelphia, an African American boy, so that he could be assured that their hair was the same. In yet another, he is running around the White House with the family’s pet dog Bo. These may not be historical moments of the former US president’s eight year presidency but they paint a picture of him that makes him stand out – as more human than president.

Former US president Barack Obama’s official photographer Pete Souza last week announced a new book on Obama called “Obama: An Intimate Portrait.” This book will have a series of photographs that Souza took during the eight years of the presidency and has called it “the historic presidency in photographs”. Souza’s photographs have been the most important pictorial record of Obama’s presidency as he had captured the former president in not just official moments but also in candid moments especially with children and his family.

To be published by Little, Brown this fall! Available for pre-order at Amazon and Barnes & Noble. pic.twitter.com/pzOX9hvvPK — Pete Souza (@PeteSouza) April 27, 2017

The book, which will be released in the fall, will be published by Little, Brown publishers and is available for pre-ordering on Amazon and Barnes & Noble.

For Souza, the president has not changed as he continues to post pictures of Obama on his Instagram account every few days – often on a theme related to the current events. When President Donald Trump met Mexican President Peña Nieto, Souza posted an image of Obama sampling tequila with the Mexian leader back in 2013. Souza also shared a feet-only image of a meeting in Obama’s office where three women were talking to him, as opposed to pictures of most of Trump’s meetings which shows only white men.

Souza’s images very successfully portrayed the personal side of the most powerful man in the world for eight years. In an interview with TIME, he said his photographs were a “visual record for generations to come to get a sense of, not just what the presidency was like, but what he was like as a person.” He also explains that none of his photos were set up and that he felt intense pressure to be able to capture that one moment that will be important but will be out of the blue. “The pressure is to be on, when the unexpected happens,” he says in the interview.

“I thought it was an interesting juxtaposition focused on just the feet as the President sat on the Resolute Desk during a casual meeting.” (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza) “I thought it was an interesting juxtaposition focused on just the feet as the President sat on the Resolute Desk during a casual meeting.” (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza)

Some of these photographs also captured important historical moments, for example, when he is with former vice-president Joe Biden who signed his papers for not contesting the 2016 presidential elections; or the moment when a serious looking Obama receives an update on Syria; or a national security council meeting.

This one is for Grover. President Obama sampling some tequila with President Enrique Peña Nieto of Mexico in 2013. @heygrover A post shared by Pete Souza (@petesouza) on Jan 31, 2017 at 6:18pm PST

He took nearly 2 million photographs for the two presidential terms.

Pete could also possibly launch another version with Obama’s pictures with children. A Twitter user responded to his earlier tweet asking for a book like this for children that could also be used to teach children.

Pete seemed to get on board with the idea!

