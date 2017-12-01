Peshawar attack: One injured as armed assailants open fire at Agriculture Directorate, gunfight continues

Peshawar attack: A big contingent of police force was called in shortly after the firing began. (Source: Google Maps) Peshawar attack: A big contingent of police force was called in shortly after the firing began. (Source: Google Maps)

At least one person was injured as armed assailants opened fire at Peshawar’s Agriculture Directorate on Friday, reported Pakistan-based DawnNews. A big contingent of police force was called in shortly after the firing began. The surrounding area has been cordoned off.

The news agency quoted security sources as saying that at least three burqa-clad suspects have entered the premises and started firing indiscriminately.

More details awaited.

