Top Stories
  • Peshawar attack: One injured as armed assailants open fire at Agriculture Directorate, gunfight continues

Peshawar attack: One injured as armed assailants open fire at Agriculture Directorate, gunfight continues

Peshawar attack: The surrounding area has been cordoned off even as firing continues.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: December 1, 2017 10:30 am
Peshawar, Pakistan agriculture directorate, Peshawar attack Peshawar attack: A big contingent of police force was called in shortly after the firing began. (Source: Google Maps)

At least one person was injured as armed assailants opened fire at Peshawar’s Agriculture Directorate on Friday, reported Pakistan-based DawnNews. A big contingent of police force was called in shortly after the firing began. The surrounding area has been cordoned off.

Top News

The news agency quoted security sources as saying that at least three burqa-clad suspects have entered the premises and started firing indiscriminately.

More details awaited.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Top News
    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read
    Best of Express
    Buzzing Now
    Top News
    Dec 01: Latest News