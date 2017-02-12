Peru says US not planning to detain wanted former president

Peru’s former President Alejandro Toledo campaigns for reelection at the Santa Anita wholesale market in Lima, Peru. (Source: AP Photo/File) Peru’s former President Alejandro Toledo campaigns for reelection at the Santa Anita wholesale market in Lima, Peru. (Source: AP Photo/File)

Peru has been informed by US authorities that they are not planning to keep Peru former President Alejandro Toledo, who is wanted in connection with a corruption probe, from boarding a flight to Israel from California in the coming hours, a source in Peru’s Interior Ministry said on Saturday.

The US Department of Justice did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to comment, said it was unclear why the United States did not want to detain Toledo. The government of Peruvian President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski was pressuring for the United States to change its mind, the source said.

The dispute threatens to flare tensions between the United States and one of its traditional allies in South America. Toledo is booked on an 8 p.m. (0400 GMT) flight from San Francisco to Tel Aviv, the source said.

A judge in Peru issued an international arrest warrant for Toledo late on Thursday, and the government offered a 100,000 soles reward ($30,000) for any information leading to his capture on Friday after he failed to turn himself into authorities. Peru has said that Interpol issued a red alert to 190 member countries to help find him, but Toledo does not appear on its list of wanted persons.