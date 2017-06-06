Latest News
  • Peru asks Ecuador to halt construction of border wall

Peru asks Ecuador to halt construction of border wall

The construction is expected to hurt cross border integration and it can potentially disrupt the flow of water in a canal that separates the two countries, raising flood risks for Peruvian cities.

By: Reuters | Lima | Published:June 6, 2017 8:48 am

Related News

Zika virus, Zika epidemic, zika infection, Peru zika emergency, zika virus Peru, Peru Zika virus, news, world news, Peru news, latest news, international news, health news, Zika health emergency, El Peruano, mosquito virus, mosquito virus Peru, Brazil, Brazil Zika, Zika virus Brazil, Guillain Barre Syndrome

Peru asked Ecuador on Monday to “immediately” stop building a wall along the two South American countries’ 1,529-km (950.08-mile) border and has called for an urgent bilateral meeting to discuss the issue, Peru’s foreign ministry said.

In a statement, the ministry said it had asked Ecuador’s ambassador to deliver a letter saying that the wall would hurt cross-border integration. It could also disrupt the flow of water in a canal that separates the two countries, raising flood risks for Peruvian cities, the ministry added.
Ecuador has said that the wall was necessary to stop smuggling.

Territorial disputes led to a three-year war between the two countries in the 1990s. Cross-border trade remains fluid, though passage of contraband is common, according to Peruvian police.

More Related News

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App

  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

Buzzing Now

Top News

Jun 06: Latest News