Permanent UNSC status to ‘some’ defies democratic norms: Pakistan

In a veiled criticism of India, Pakistan has slammed the demand of some UN members to expand the permanent membership of the UN Security Council, saying it will defy basic norms of democratic representation and accountability.

“We are gridlocked in reforming the Security Council because some among us want a status that defies the basic norms of democratic representation and accountability,” Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the UN Maleeha Lodhi said in the Inter-Governmental Negotiations on Security Council Reform here yesterday.

Lodhi did not name India or other countries of the G-4 block Japan, Brazil and Germany that have asserted that they have a rightful place in the 15-nation UNSC, which should be expanded in both permanent and non-permanent categories to make the powerful UN body more representative and reflecting of the changing global order.

Lodhi’s attack against the G-4 countries, while veiled, was apparent.

“Without naming them she was referring to a group of countries who call themselves the G4 which includes India, Japan, Brazil and Germany,” a press release on Lodhi’s speech, issued by Pakistan’s Mission to the UN said.

She pointed out that in the area of political governance, the concepts of “representation and accountability” epitomise the essence of what humanity has learnt from centuries of history and experience.

She added that in the 21st century, it was inconceivable to establish or run an institution – national or international – which does not embrace the fundamental principles of representation and accountability with periodic elections and fixed term and rotation, as the essential vehicles to implement these principles.

In her criticism of the G-4 countries, Lodhi said nothing negates the argument for permanent seats as persuasively as the process of reform itself.

“Reform reflects our collective desire to adapt to a changing environment. But how can a fixed solution, such as a permanent seat, be an answer to an ever-changing global reality,” she said.

Lodhi added that fixed positions and rigidity shown by some member states would keep the reform process stalled and deadlocked.

“Had there been flexibility in the unjustified demand for permanent seats, many Member States would already have played a positive role in the Security Council,” she said.

The Pakistani envoy also slammed the “contentious criteria” of qualification argued by these developing countries to press their demand for permanent seats, saying that their claim does not stand the test of accuracy because many nations compete with them and even surpass them in all such criteria.

“Moreover the criteria they lay out for permanent seats is exactly the same as provided in the UN Charter for the non-permanent seats. So, if the criteria is the same, why the difference in character and responsibility,” she said.