Pepsi removes its controversial Kendall Jenner advert

Kendall Jenner; above. Taking to its Twitter page, the beverage brand wrote, "Pepsi was trying to project a global message of unity, peace and understanding. Clearly we missed the mark, and we apologize." (Source: AP)

Bowing to the pressure, Pepsi has pulled its newly launched ‘Live For Now Moments Anthem’ ad starring Kendall Jenner amid backlash.

Taking to its Twitter page, the beverage brand wrote, “Pepsi was trying to project a global message of unity, peace and understanding. Clearly we missed the mark, and we apologize. We did not intend to make light of any serious issue. We are removing the content and halting any further rollout. We also apologize for putting Kendall Jenner in this position.”

In the video, the 21-year-old reality star is seen coming across a scene of protest. She joins the crowd, which approaches a line of police officers. What could be a tense standoff in the real world defuses into cheers, when the ‘Keeping up with the Kardashians’ star gives a Pepsi can to a police officer standing guard as a symbolic peace offering and he accepts.

The advert was widely criticised for appearing to trivialise demonstrations aimed at tackling social justice causes.

