Pentagon weighing options for military parade: Defence Minister Jim Mattis

The Pentagon is working on a number of options for a grand military parade ordered by President Donald Trump, US Defence Department has said, amid criticism by Democrats who called it a “frivolous and unnecessary” exercise. Trump has ordered the Pentagon to plan the parade this year to appreciate American armed forces, an unusual move aimed at showcasing the might of the world’s most powerful military.

The Pentagon has begun planning for a military parade as desired by Trump, Defence Secretary Jim Mattis said yesterday. The Pentagon is working on a number of options, which it will send to the White House, Mattis told reporters. “We are all aware, in this country, of the President’s affection and respect for the military. We’ve been putting together some options. We’ll send them up to the White House for a decision,” Mattis told White House reporters when asked about the military parade. No other details were given by Mattis. Last month, Trump told Mattis and his military commanders to plan for a military parade.

Such an idea came to him after he attended France’s Bastille Day celebrations last year. “It was one of the greatest parades I’ve ever seen. It was two hours on the button, and it was military might, and I think a tremendous thing for France and for the spirit of France,” he told reporters then.m “We are going to have to try to top it,” he had said.

The President reportedly asked for this during a meeting with his commanders and Defense Secretary on January 18. White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said nothing has been decided. “I think there are a lot of different ways. Nothing has been decided or locked in stone. This is in the early discussion phases, and it’s something the president is looking at — not just a way that he can, but that the entire country can come together and show support and honour our military,” Sanders said.

However, several lawmakers have questioned the decision to hold such a parade. Democratic Senators Jack Reed, Gary Peters, Dick Durbin, Jack Reed and Patrick Leahy sent a letter to Mattis to explain the impact of President Trump’s directive to conduct a military parade in Washington DC on American taxpayers. “At a time of war, with American service members serving in harm is way, such a parade seems to be inappropriate and wasteful,” the senators wrote.

“Every penny of the millions of dollars that the parade would cost and every second of the tens of thousands of personnel hours its execution would require, should be devoted to the most essential missions of the Department of Defense – protecting the American people and our security interests.

In their letter, the senators requested that the Department of Defence provide the estimated total budget for this proposed military parade and the number of personnel hours that would be spent planning and executing the parade.

The senators also requested information on whether any military functions would be cancelled or rescheduled as a result of the parade, and how the parade ranks relative to other unfunded requirements.

Congressmen Ted W Lieu and Ruben Gallego both military veterans, wrote to Mattis urging him to “impress upon Trump that holding a military parade in our nation’s capital would be a frivolous, unnecessary exercise that could harm America’s image”.

“First, a parade of this kind would represent a significant waste of tax dollars. At a time when Congress is wrestling with how best to recapitalise our military and better protect the force after 17 years of war in Afghanistan and Iraq, resources should be deployed to enhance military readiness and warfighting, not wasted on such a pointless display,” they wrote.

