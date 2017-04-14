Pentagon declines comment on NBC story on N.Korea

Latest News
"Our commitment to the defense of our allies, including the Republic of Korea and Japan, in the face of potential threats, remains steadfast," said an official spokesperson of Pentagon

By: Reuters | Washington | Updated: April 14, 2017 6:55 am
The Pentagon on Thursday declined to comment on an NBC report about possible pre-emptive action against North Korea, saying, as a policy, it does not discuss future operations “nor publicly speculate on possible scenarios.” “Commanders are always considering a full range of options to protect against any contingencies,” Dana White, a Pentagon spokeswoman, said in a statement. Reuters had queried the Pentagon about the report.

