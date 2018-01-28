Pennsylvania car wash shooting: Five dead, one injured, say police

In this frame from video, police work at the scene of a fatal shooting at a car wash in Melcroft, Pa., Sunday, Jan 28, 2018. (WPXI via AP) In this frame from video, police work at the scene of a fatal shooting at a car wash in Melcroft, Pa., Sunday, Jan 28, 2018. (WPXI via AP)

Five people lost their lives and one person was injured in a shooting incident at a car wash facility in Pennsylvania, United States, early on Sunday morning, Fox News reported. The police have said there is no immediate threat to the public as of now. The condition of the injured person is not clear. The deceased include three men and two women.

According to the report, shots were heard at around 3 am local time at Ed’s Car Wash facility in Melcroft. It is unclear if the the shooter was one of the injured persons. Police are probing the motive for the shooting.

“Victims have not been identified yet, we have no idea what has really taken place here this evening, this morning. So, it’s early on in the investigation. That’s pretty much all I can provide for you at this time,” Fox News quoted Robert Broadwater of the Pennsylvania State Police.

Melcroft located almost 55 miles (89 kms) southeast of Pittsburgh.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd