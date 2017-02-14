Latest News
  • Paul Ryan says President Donald Trump made right decision in seeking Michael Flynn’s resignation

Paul Ryan says President Donald Trump made right decision in seeking Michael Flynn’s resignation

"I think they key is this: that as soon as this person lost the president's trust, the president asked for his resignation, and that was the right thing to do," said Paul Ryan

By: Reuters | Washington | Published:February 14, 2017 9:49 pm
Donald Trump, Paul Ryan, Trump fox news, trump ryan, republicans, US presidential elections, news, latest news, world news, international news Paul Ryan said he would leave it to the administration to explain the circumstances behind Flynn’s departure. (Source: AP)

US House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan said on Tuesday President Donald Trump was right to seek the resignation of Michael Flynn after disclosures the national security adviser misled the vice president and others about his conversations with a Russian diplomat.

Watch What Else is Making News

Ryan said he would leave it to the administration to explain the circumstances behind Flynn’s departure.

“I think they key is this: that as soon as this person lost the president’s trust, the president asked for his resignation, and that was the right thing to do,” Ryan told reporters.

Election 2017

Best of Express

Must Read

Feb 14: Latest News