Paul Ryan says President Donald Trump made right decision in seeking Michael Flynn’s resignation

US House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan said on Tuesday President Donald Trump was right to seek the resignation of Michael Flynn after disclosures the national security adviser misled the vice president and others about his conversations with a Russian diplomat.

Ryan said he would leave it to the administration to explain the circumstances behind Flynn’s departure.

“I think they key is this: that as soon as this person lost the president’s trust, the president asked for his resignation, and that was the right thing to do,” Ryan told reporters.