Paris: Soldier shoots armed man trying to enter famed Louvre Museum

A French soldier reportedly opened fire at a man who tried to enter the Paris Louvre Museum with a knife, French police officials have said. The man was reportedly carrying a suitcase and shouted ‘Allahu Akbar’ – God is great in Arabic before being shot five times and seriously wounded. The soldier suffered light injuries. The identity of the man, or what was contained in his suitcase, was not immediately known. France’s Interior Minister has called it a ‘serious security incident’. Head of Paris Police said that the attacker’s remarks lead them to believe that he wanted to carry out a terrorist attack, as reported by Reuters.

Meanwhile, after initial security checks were conducted, staffers have returned to Louvre underground shopping mall after shooting and roadblocks cleared. Head of Paris Police said that the attacker’s remarks lead them to believe that he wanted to carry out a terrorist attack, as reported by Reuters.

Police chief Michel Cadot says the attacker was also carrying two backpacks but they were later found not to contain any explosives. Police further said the man attacked soldiers when they told him he couldn’t enter an underground shopping mall beneath the sprawling Louvre Museum with his bags.

Police have sealed off entrances around where the attack took place and closed the area to vehicles, snarling traffic in a busy part of central Paris. The situation is mainly calm, with confused tourists being gently shooed away by officers. Meanwhile, Interior Ministry spokesman Pierre-Henry Brandet said that a second person also was arrested but it is unclear whether they were linked to the attack. Brandet said about 1,000 people were inside the actual museum and were held inside in safe areas.

The news agency reports, quoting sources, that the man had been trying to get into the museum’s underground shop and had attacked another soldier before being shot and seriously wounded. Police also found two machetes on the man.

The museum in the center of Paris is one of the French capital’s biggest tourist attractions. France has been hit by a series of militant Islamist attacks over the past two years. More details awaited.

