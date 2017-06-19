Paris officials: Suspected attacker ‘downed’ after driving into police car on Champs-Elysees

Latest News
The French police on Monday 'downed' a suspected attacker who drove into a police vehicle on the Champs-Elysees shopping district in Paris.

New Delhi | Published:June 19, 2017 8:15 pm
france, paris, france attack, Champs-Elysees, Champs-Elysees shopping district, world news, french news It is unclear if the attacker has been killed or why he drove into the police.
The French police on Monday ‘downed’ a suspected attacker who drove into a police vehicle on the Champs-Elysees shopping district in Paris. The suspect was wearing a white shirt and dark shorts and prone on his stomach on the avenue. Police ringed the area as tourists and other onlookers gathered. It is unclear if the attacker has been killed or why he drove into the police.

