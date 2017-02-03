Paris Louvre attacks suspect was Egyptian national, says source

French police secure the site near the Louvre Pyramid in Paris, France, February 3, 2017 after a French soldier shot and wounded a man armed with a machete and carrying two bags on his back as he tried to enter the Paris Louvre museum. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann French police secure the site near the Louvre Pyramid in Paris, France, February 3, 2017 after a French soldier shot and wounded a man armed with a machete and carrying two bags on his back as he tried to enter the Paris Louvre museum. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

A machete-wielding man who tried to enter the Paris Louvre museum on Friday and was shot by soldiers was an Egyptian national who arrived in France at the end of January, a source close to the investigation said. “According to the investigation’s initial indications, it was an Egyptian national,” the source said. The man shouted Allahu Akbar (God is greatest) and rushed at police and soldiers before being shot and seriously wounded near the museum’s shopping mall, police said. A second person was also detained after acting suspiciously. “The soldier fired five bullets,” Michel Cadot, head of Paris police, said, describing how the man hurried threateningly towards the soldiers at around 10 a.m. (0900 GMT).

“It was an attack by a person … who represented a direct threat and whose actions suggested a terrorist context.”

The soldier who shot the man was from one of the patrolling groups which have become a common sight in Paris since a state of emergency was declared in November 2015 following bomb and shooting attacks by Islamist militants. An anti-terrorism inquiry has been opened, the public prosecutor said.

At a meeting of EU leaders in Malta, French President Francois Hollande praised the courage and determination of the soldiers. “This operation undoubtedly prevented an attack whose terrorist nature leaves little doubt,” he said.