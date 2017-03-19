Paris airport attacker shouted ‘I am here to die, there will be deaths’

Passengers evacuated from Orly airport southern terminal after a shooting incident near Paris, France March 18, 2016. (Reuters Photo) Passengers evacuated from Orly airport southern terminal after a shooting incident near Paris, France March 18, 2016. (Reuters Photo)

French authorities are treating the attack at Orly airport as a terrorist incident, and have placed three people in custody. The Paris prosecutor said that the attacker, Ziyed Ben Belgacem, shouted Islamic slogans, before being fatally shot by security staff.

“I am here to die for Allah, there will be deaths,” the 39-year-old cried, the RT online reported, adding that he attempted to wrest an assault rifle of a young female air force member on duty at Orly, according to Paris prosecutor Francois Molins, who held a press conference in the French capital on Saturday.

Molins said that Ben Belgacem, who had a string of theft and drug-related convictions, had been radicalised in prison – a fact that had been noted by the authorities at the time – and was on probation prior to the attack.

Earlier, French officials revealed that Ben Belgacem, a French citizen, shot and wounded a police officers, who had attempted to stop him at a checkpoint near Le Bourget, another airport near Paris. He also reportedly carjacked a vehicle, before setting off for Orly, one of the country’s busiest transport hubs.

Molins said that Ben Belgacem carried a can of petrol into the terminal building, which he flung down before engaging in a violent altercation with the air force patrol staff. Two soldiers then intervened, and fired eight bullets in three bursts at the man, killing him instantly. A Koran was found on his body.

