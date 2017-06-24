Palbinder Kaur Shergill becomes first turbaned Sikh woman to be appointed as Canada SC judge

Palbinder Kaur Shergill. (Photo: Facebook) Palbinder Kaur Shergill. (Photo: Facebook)

Palbinder Kaur Shergill has become the first turbaned Sikh woman to be appointed as a Supreme Court judge of Canada. Justice Shergill has replaced Justice EA Arnold-Bailey who retired on May 31. The announcement was made on Friday by minister of justice and attorney general of Canada Jody Wilson-Raybould.

The World Sikh Organisation in Canada extended its greetings to Shergill. “The appointment of Justice Shergill is another milestone for the Sikh community in Canada. It is a matter of great pride that today we have the first turbaned Sikh appointed to the judiciary in Canada,” Mukhbir Singh, President of the organisation, was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

Shergill, who was born in Rurka Kalan in Jalandhar district, had migrated to Canada along with her family at the age of four. She currently lives in Surrey with her husband, daughter and two sons. Shergill has actively represented the interests of Canadian Sikh community and has fought various cases including the right of Sikh students to wear a ‘kirpan’ in schools.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd