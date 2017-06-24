Latest News
  • Palbinder Kaur Shergill becomes first turbaned Sikh woman to be appointed as Canada SC judge

Palbinder Kaur Shergill becomes first turbaned Sikh woman to be appointed as Canada SC judge

Palbinder Kaur Shergill, who was born in Rurka Kalan in Jalandhar district, had migrated to Canada along with her family at the age of four.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published:June 24, 2017 3:47 pm
palbinder kaur shergill, sikh canada judge, sikh judge in canada, sikh judge, sikh canada judge, shergill sikh judge, canada news Palbinder Kaur Shergill. (Photo: Facebook)
Related News

Palbinder Kaur Shergill has become the first turbaned Sikh woman to be appointed as a Supreme Court judge of Canada. Justice Shergill has replaced Justice EA Arnold-Bailey who retired on May 31. The announcement was made on Friday by minister of justice and attorney general of Canada Jody Wilson-Raybould.

The World Sikh Organisation in Canada extended its greetings to Shergill. “The appointment of Justice Shergill is another milestone for the Sikh community in Canada. It is a matter of great pride that today we have the first turbaned Sikh appointed to the judiciary in Canada,” Mukhbir Singh, President of the organisation, was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

Shergill, who was born in Rurka Kalan in Jalandhar district, had migrated to Canada along with her family at the age of four. She currently lives in Surrey with her husband, daughter and two sons. Shergill has actively represented the interests of Canadian Sikh community and has fought various cases including the right of Sikh students to wear a ‘kirpan’ in schools.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. m
    missera1986
    Jun 24, 2017 at 4:07 pm
    WITH LIBERAL WOG LOVER JUSTIN TRUDEU IN CHARGE CANADA IS FAST BECOMING A TURBANISED GHETTO.THE NATIVE FRENCH CANADIANS SHOULD TAKE BACK THERE COUNTRY FROM THESE TERRORIST WORSHIPERS ASAP.
    Reply
    Best of Express
    Buzzing Now
    Top News
    Jun 24: Latest News