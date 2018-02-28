Four paramilitary soldiers killed in Blast in Quetta

Image for representation purpose only. (AP Photo/Arshad Butt) Image for representation purpose only. (AP Photo/Arshad Butt)

At least four paramilitary soldiers were killed on Wednesday in a bomb attack at a security check point in Pakistan’s south-western province of Balochistan, a security official said.

A security official said that six security men were injured in the blast, which appeared to be a suicide attack, targeting a Frontier Corps (FC) post in the Darvaish Belili area of provincial capital Quetta. “We are still investigating the incident and the exact nature of bombing will be determined after the report by bomb disposal experts,” he said on anonymity.

The injured were shifted to Civil Hospital Quetta for treatment, as forces started search operation in the area. Nobody so far claimed responsibility of the attack but Baloch nationalists and Taliban militants regularly target the forces in the province, reports PTI.

It was second attack at the security forces in Quetta during the day, as two policemen were killed earlier today when gunmen opened indiscriminate firing at vehicle of Deputy Superintendent Police Hameedullah Dasti on Samungli Road of the city.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App

Get assembly election result LIVE updates from each constituency in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya