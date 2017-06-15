Panama papers: Pak PM Nawaz Sharif appears before probe panel

Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. REUTERS/File Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. REUTERS/File

Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif appeared at Islamabad’s Judicial Academy before a Joint Investigation Team which is probing the Panamagate graft case on Thursday. His appearance before the Supreme Court-appointed team is an unprecedented development that will make him the first sitting premier to depose before such a panel.

“The day that creates history & sets a much required & welcome precedent for others to emulate,” Sharif’s daughter Maryam Nawaz tweeted along with pictures of the PML-N leader and his top aides just before leaving for the Judicial Academy – the JIT’s temporary secretariat – amid tight security.

The Joint Investigation Team (JIT) chief Wajid Zia had summoned the prime minister to appear before the six-member probe team today with all documents relevant to the case. Ahead of his deposition before the JIT, Sharif consulted with his close aides and family members in the morning. It is expected that finance minister Ishaq Dar will accompany him to the deposition.

Sharif has already barred his party activists from join him or receiving him at the Judicial Academy in Islamabad where he would be questioned.

In its judgement of April 20 in the Panama Papers case, the Supreme Court had constituted a JIT and empowered it to summon the prime minister, his sons and any other person necessary, to investigate allegations of money-laundering, through which the four apartments in London’s posh Park Lane area were purchased. Sharif has denied any wrongdoing. The Joint Investigation Team had questioned Sharif’s sons — Hussain and Hasan — last month over the family’s alleged improper business dealings.

The Indian Express, along with several other news organisations across the globe, released files in the Panama Papers. The biggest till date, the Panama Papers has seen the leak of over 11 million documents of the law firm, which features over 500 Indians linked to offshore firms. The 8-month investigation by a team of The Indian Express led by Ritu Sarin, Executive Editor (News & Investigations).

(with inputs from PTI)

