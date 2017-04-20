Panama Papers: Pakistan Supreme Court orders JIT probe into money trail involving Nawaz Sharif family

Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. (File Photo) Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. (File Photo)

In a blow to Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, the five-judge Supreme Court bench, constituted to pass judgment in the Panama Papers case, split their verdict 3-2 against his three children — Maryam, Hasan and Hussain Nawaz. The top court ordered a Joint Investigation Team to probe the case and submit its report within sixty days. With elections due next year, the ruling against Sharif’s family members is likely to plunge the country into political turmoil.

On January 4, legal proceedings were initiated against Sharif’s family members under a reconstituted five-judge Supreme Court bench. The case deals with Sharif’s children amassing unaccounted wealth in eight offshore accounts set up in tax havens. The money from these accounts was allegedly used to purchase four prime properties in London. The issue first came to light when documents belonging to Mossack Fonseca, a law firm that helped high profile individuals set up shell companies, were leaked.

Ahead of the verdict, the country’s capital was put on “red alert”. Around 1,500 security personnel were deployed in and around Islamabad’s Red Zone, the Dawn reported. Security forces are keeping a strict vigil on all the entry and exit points at the zone.

Earlier, speaking with the Dawn, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi hoped the decision will help the country. “After waiting 57 days, the decision has come. We hope the decision benefits the country,” Qureshi.

Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, one of the petitioners in the case, referred to the court’s announcement as a “historical verdict for the sub-continent”. “We will accept whatever verdict the great judges put forth,” said Rashid.

“Justice will win and corruption will lose,” said the AML chief. The case filed by various petitioners — Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf chief Imran Khan, Jamaat-i-Islami emir Sirajul Haq and Sheikh Rashid Ahmed — essentially seeks disqualification of Prime Minister Sharif over his alleged misstatement in his address to the nation on April 5 and his speech before the National Assembly on May 16, 2016.

with PTI inputs

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd