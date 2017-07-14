Panama Papers: JIT report ‘bundle of baseless allegations’, says Pak PM Nawaz Sharif

Panama Papers probe: Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif (File photo) Panama Papers probe: Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif (File photo)

Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Friday called the report by a panel investigating financial irregularities in the Panama Papers scandal “baseless”. The Joint Investigation Team (JIT), set up to probe allegations against PM Sharif and some members of his family, had published a report in which it found Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz, and sons Hussain and Hassan Nawaz guilty of financial irregularities including tax evasion.

The PM faces a crucial hearing the in corruption case in the Pakistan Supreme Court. Trying to garner sympathy for himself from his party members, Sharif, while chairing a party meeting of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), said, “The controversial report by the controversial JIT is a bundle of baseless allegations of our opponents.” He also dismissed the opposition’s call for his ouster.

The JIT submitted a report to the apex court on July 10 suggesting filing of corruption cases against all persons of the Sharif family named. Sharif said that his family business had been made a victim since the past six decades, however, “there is no single sentence which points out corruption committed,” by him.

Calling it an “unjustified campaign,” Sharif said this was a deliberate attempt against his government after its election to power in 2013. He further gave references to the major achievements of his government. He blamed certain “elements” for creating political furor over the probe and alleged that it was hurting the country, in the absence of which the economy would be in better shape.

The party meeting was an important one and is one of the fourth in the past five days of high-ranking leaders, held to win back those whose support is essential for Sharif but who have of late been miffed with the PM, sources close to PML-N told news agency PTI.

