Palestinian stabs 3 in old city of Jerusalem: Israeli police

Israeli police say they have apprehended a Palestinian who stabbed three people in the old city of Jerusalem. Spokeswoman Luba Samri says the man stabbed two Jewish youths today before fleeing, with police forces giving chase. He then stabbed one of the policemen before he was shot and stopped. Samri says the victims suffered light to moderate injuries.

The condition of the attacker wasn’t clear. It was the latest incident in a wave of Palestinian attacks on civilians and security forces that erupted in September 2015.

Palestinians have killed 41 Israelis and two visiting Americans since, mainly in stabbings. Israeli forces have killed at least 240 Palestinians during this time. Israel says the violence is fueled by Palestinian incitement. Palestinians say it stems from anger over 50 years of occupation.

