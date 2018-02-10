Palestine President Mahmoud Abbas to ask PM Modi for support in replacing US mediation

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas walks with India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi during their meeting in Ramallah, in the occupied West Bank February 10, 2018. (Source: REUTERS) Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas walks with India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi during their meeting in Ramallah, in the occupied West Bank February 10, 2018. (Source: REUTERS)

A senior official says Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas will ask India’s visiting prime minister to support a multi-country sponsorship that would replace the United States as the sole mediator in future Israeli-Palestinian negotiations.

Narendra Modi arrived by helicopter Saturday for his first-ever visit to an autonomous Palestinian enclave in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. Follow LIVE Updates

Modi laid a wreath at the grave of Abbas’ predecessor, Yasser Arafat.

Palestinian official Nabil Shaath says Modi and Abbas are to sign cooperation agreements worth $50 million.

Modi’s visit comes after he hosted Israel’s prime minister for six days last month, reflecting warming ties.

Abbas has sought international support for replacing the US as sole Mideast mediator, after President Donald Trump recognized contested Jerusalem as Israel’s capital. Abbas has so far failed to win such commitments.

