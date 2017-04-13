Pakistan’s top Generals say no compromise will be made on Kulbhushan Jadhav

The decision was made at a Corps Commanders meeting presided over by Army Chief General Qamar Bajwa at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi. (File Photo) The decision was made at a Corps Commanders meeting presided over by Army Chief General Qamar Bajwa at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi. (File Photo)

Pakistan’s top military Generals today decided not to make any “compromise” on the death sentence given to Indian national Kulbushan Jadhav on spying charges, notwithstanding India’s stern warning that his hanging will have serious consequences on the bilateral ties.

The decision was made at a Corps Commanders meeting presided over by Army Chief General Qamar Bajwa at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi, the military’s media wing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

The Generals were briefed about Jadhav and it was concluded that “no compromise shall be made on such anti-state acts”, the statement said.

The death sentence to Jadhav, 46, was confirmed by army chief Gen Bajwa after the Field General Court Martial found him guilty of “espionage and sabotage activities” in Pakistan.

Pakistan claims its security forces had arrested Jadhav from the restive Balochistan province on March 3 last year after he reportedly entered from Iran. It also claimed that he was “a serving officer in the Indian Navy.”

The Pakistan Army had also released a “confessional video” of Jadhav after his arrest.

India had acknowledged that Jadhav had served with the navy but denied that he has any connection with the government.

The incident is expected to further deteriorate already strained Indo-Pak ties which were hit after deadly attacks in Pathankot and Uri by Pakistan-based terrorists last year.

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj warned that Jadhav’s execution will be taken by India as a “pre-meditated murder” and Pakistan should “consider its consequences” on bilateral relations, if it proceeds on this matter.

The top Pakistani military officials also reviewed the national security environment and recent developments in the region at the 201st conference of Corps Commanders.

They discussed the progress of nationwide operation ‘Radd-ul-Fasaad’ and provision of support to ongoing national housing and population census, the statement said.

Gen Bajwa lauded the efforts of intelligence agencies and other law enforcers towards the successful execution of counter-terrorism operations across the country, it added.

