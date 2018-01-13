Pakistan’s PML-Q member elected as new Balochistan CM

(Source: Google maps) (Source: Google maps)

Pakistan’s ruling PML-N today suffered an embarrassing loss in Balochistan at the hands of its rival party whose member Abdul Quddus Bizenjo was elected as the southwestern state’s new chief minister.

Bizenjo from Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) is the former deputy speaker of the assembly and played role in the ouster of Zehri. His party had just five members in the house of 65.

Bizenjo secured 41 votes while his rival Syed Agha Liaquat Ali of Pakhtoonkhwa Milli Awami Party got 13 votes, Radio Pakistan reported.

The ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz despite having 21 members in the assembly could not create consensus on the leader of the house and several of its members voted for Bizenjo, the candidate of the rival party.

Bizenjo was sworn in as the chief minister and the oath was administered at Governor House. His cabinet took oath the same day, which was also administered by the Balochistan Governor Muhammad Khan Achakzai.

Balochistan’s former Chief Minister Sanaullah Zehri on Tuesday resigned from his post ahead of a no confidence motion against him in the provincial assembly, amid speculation of horse trading.

Balochistan Assembly Speaker Rahila Durrani announced Bizenjo’s victory after the process of voting formally ended.

Bizenjo was elected as member in 2013 elections from Awaran region of Balochistan.

It augurs bad for the ruling party ahead of general election scheduled to be held after June.

