Latest News
  • Pakistan’s new Chief Justice takes oath of office

Pakistan’s new Chief Justice takes oath of office

The oath-taking ceremony held in the President House was attended by Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, Chairman of the Senate, Speaker of the National Assembly, and federal ministers, among others.

By: PTI | Islamabad | Published:December 31, 2016 5:03 pm
pak new chief justice, Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, CJP, pakistan chief justice, pakistan supreme court, justice anwar zaheer jamali, awan e sadr, pakistan pm, nawaz sharif, chairman of pakistan senate, pakistan speaker of national assembly, pakistan president, mamnoon hussain, chief justice of pakistan supreme court, lahore high court, islamabad, jalalabad, karachi, pakistan news, indian express Pakistan Supreme Court (File photo)

Justice Mian Saqib Nisar today took oath of office as Pakistan’s 25th Chief Justice. Nisar, 62, replaced Justice Anwar Zaheer Jamali who retired yesterday after superannuation. The oath-taking ceremony held in the President House called “Awan-e-Sadr” was attended by Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, Chairman of the Senate, Speaker of the National Assembly, federal ministers, services chiefs, parliamentarians, diplomats and judges.

Watch What Else Is Making News?

Pakistan’s President Mamnoon Hussain administered oath to the new Chief Justice of Supreme Court. Hussain appointed Nisar as the country’s top judge on December 7 ahead of retirement of Jamali who served as chief justice for 15 months since his appointment in September 2015.

Nisar is the senior-most judge and in April this year he served as acting CJ in the absence of Chief Justice Jamali who had gone abroad. Nisar was appointed as a Supreme Court judge on February 18, 2010.

He was serving as judge of the Lahore High Court.

He was senior lawyer before elevation the post of judge of the high court and remained member of the Supreme Court Bar Association and Lahore High Court Bar Association (LHCBA).

Best of Express

Must Read

Dec 31: Latest News