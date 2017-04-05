Pakistan’s Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa approves creation of special force to protect CPEC

Pakistan’s Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa government has principally approved creation of a special security force with a strength of 4,200 personnel initially to protect the CPEC projects, Chinese nationals and its investments in the restive province. An official of the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Home and Tribal Affairs Department said the provincial government is taking keen interest in China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects and will ensure providing better security to all the investors in the best interest of the province.

The Home and Tribal Affairs Department and provincial police has completed their consultations on the formation and features of CPEC Security Force, the official said. For the purposes, provincial government will purchase equipment, weapons, ammunition, vehicles etc of worth Rs 1.2 billion. The force will have a strength of 4,200 personnel at initial stage, the official added.

This special force will have its own chain of command and gradual increase will be made in its formation. A Special Cell in Home and Triable Affairs Department will also be established to monitor the activities related to CPEC Security, International Investors and investments.

CPEC Security Force will exist in all that divisions of the province where the projects related to the economic corridor are under operations. CPEC, an ambitious USD 46 billion project, will link the Pakistani city of Gwadar to China’s Xinjiang via a vast network of highways and railways.

It is part of China’s broader ‘Belt and Road Initiative’ to replicate the ancient Silk Road trade routes with modern trading relationships and investments across Asia, the Middle East and into Europe.

