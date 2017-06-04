Pakistan’s Ambassador to UN Maleeha Lodhi urges Afghanistan to stop blame-game over terror attacks

Pakistan’s Ambassador to United Nations Maleeha Lodhi. (File Image) Pakistan’s Ambassador to United Nations Maleeha Lodhi. (File Image)

Pakistan’s Ambassador to United Nations, Maleeha Lodhi has urged Afghanistan to stop blaming Pakistan for terror attacks on its soil and instead focus its attention to overcome the deteriorating security situation in the country. In an interview with Voice of America, she said that Pakistan is ready to help address the shared threat of violent extremists to the region, but Afghanistan should desist from externalizing its internal problems, reports Radio Pakistan.

Lodhi said the surge in violence in Afghanistan seems to indicate the spreading influence of the Islamic State adding that the rapid slide in the security situation is troubling not only for Afghanistan but for all its neighbours. She said the timing of the attacks on Kabul suggests those who carried them out want to sabotage any renewed effort towards a negotiated peace. The envoy further noted that terrorism and violent extremism are a common enemy and need a joint resolve to fight it.

Her remarks come after Afghan intelligence officials suggested the Pakistan based Haqqani network – militants allied with the Taliban – carried out the recent attack near the diplomatic area in Kabul with support of Pakistan. Wednesday’s attack near Kabul’s heavily protected diplomatic area killed at least 90 people and injured over 350 others. It was one of the deadliest in Kabul in recent years. A tanker truck packed with explosives was detonated close to the German embassy near Zanbaq Square. Buildings, including a number of embassies, were damaged and more than 50 vehicles destroyed in the explosion.

Meanwhile, UN envoy to Afghanistan Tadamichi Yamamoto called for measures to halt the cycle of violence following deadly attacks in Afghanistan. Tadamichi Yamamoto urged all members of the international community to help put an end the cycle of violence and support the foundations of a lasting peace.

