Pakistan’s ace in poker match with US: Afghan air routes

In this Oct. 1, 2010, file photo, a Pakistani border guard stands alert as NATO trucks carry fuel, proceed to neighbouring Afghanistan at Pakistani border post Chaman. (AP Photo)

As bad as President Donald Trump describes US-Pakistani ties today, they can get far worse.

Over 16 years that included hundreds of deadly US drone strikes, Osama bin Laden’s killing on Pakistani soil and accusations Pakistan helps insurgents that kill Americans, the reluctant allies never reached one point of no return: Pakistan closing the air routes to Afghanistan.

It’s an action that would hurt the US-backed military fight against the Taliban. It could also be tantamount to Pakistan going to war with the United States.

Even if such a step is seen as unlikely, Pakistan’s ability to shape the destiny of America’s longest war is a reminder of how much leverage the country maintains at a time Trump is suspending hundreds of millions of dollars in military assistance.

