Pakistani raids kill 39 suspects following Islamic State attack

Pakistan army soldiers cordon off the area of a bombing in Peshawar, Pakistan, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017. Two suicide bombings in northwestern Pakistan killed at least 6 people on Wednesday following an almost three-month-long lull in the volatile region. (AP Photo) Pakistan army soldiers cordon off the area of a bombing in Peshawar, Pakistan, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017. Two suicide bombings in northwestern Pakistan killed at least 6 people on Wednesday following an almost three-month-long lull in the volatile region. (AP Photo)

Pakistani officials say security forces have killed at least 39 suspected militants in countrywide operations in the aftermath of the massive attack by the Islamic State (ISIS) at a Sufi shrine in southern Pakistan that killed 75 worshippers. The attack was claimed by the Islamic State group which said it targeted a Shiite gathering. Three security officials say the overnight raids also led to the arrest of 47 suspects, including some in Sindh province where the attack on the shrine happened the previous day.

They say the raids targeted militant hideouts and led to shootouts with insurgents. Across Pakistan, at least 39 suspected militants were killed. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity on Friday because they were not authorized to talk to reporters about the security operations.

The terror attack, the country’s deadliest in years _ stunned the nation and raised questions about the authorities’ ability to rein in militant groups despite several military offensives targeting insurgents.

On Thursday, a suicide bomber walked into the Lal Shahbaz Qalandar shrine in Sehwan, in southern Sindh province, and detonated his explosives among a crowd of worshippers, killing 75. Scores were also wounded in the explosion.