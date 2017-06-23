Pakistani-origin man arrested for sex crimes in US

Latest News
By: PTI | Washington | Published:June 23, 2017 1:44 pm
A 31-year-old Pakistani national has been arrested in the US for allegedly attempting to enter the country to engage in a sex act with a minor.

Syed Umair Hussain, a Pakistani citizen and resident of Canada, was arrested by US law enforcement officials on June 19 while travelling on a Detroit Windsor Tunnel bus. He told Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers that he was going to meet a girl he had met online.

During the secondary inspection, sexually explicit images of at least one individual who appeared to be under 18 were discovered on his cell phone, a statement said.

Hussain was sent to a local jail and made his initial appearance on the criminal complaint in front of a federal magistrate judge on June 20.

