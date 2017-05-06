Pakistani minister blames Indian SIM cards for exam paper leak

A Pakistani minister on Saturday claimed that Indian SIM cards were used to leak question papers of intermediate-level exams in Sindh province on the social media. Provincial Education Minister Jam Mehtab Dehar’s claim came after the Physics question paper for intermediate-level examination was circulated on the social media 40 minutes before the exam. He said initial probe showed that Indian mobile phone SIMs were being used to leak the question papers.

“All departments are on an alert. It has been pointed out that the SIMs being operated are Indian SIMs. Because of our relations with the neighbouring country, all agencies have been alerted,” Dehar said.

The education minister said that it was alarming and the government had asked Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and counter-terrorism department to provide help.

According to some officials, Indian SIM cards are used in border district of Tharparkar and those mobile phone might have been used in leaking but it needed to be investigated.

It is not for the first time that a question paper has been leaked in Karachi as Mathematics paper for intermediate part-II was also leaked on May 4.

So far at least five papers have been leaked on WhatsApp.

The examination system in Sindh has been under scanner this year and local media has come up with several reports, showing students openly cheating in the examinations.

