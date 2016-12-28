Pakistani man kills Indian shop owner in Sharjah

The Indian national was found with multiple stab wounds in a pool of blood inside Majestic Supermarket. (Image for representational purposes) The Indian national was found with multiple stab wounds in a pool of blood inside Majestic Supermarket. (Image for representational purposes)

A 52-year-old Indian grocery shop owner in Sharjah has been stabbed to death by a Pakistani man over a financial dispute and police have arrested the alleged murderer, media reports said today. Mohammed Ali, owner of a grocery in Sharjah’s Maysaloon area, was murdered by a 42-year-old Pakistani man, Sharjah Police said. The Sharjah Police yesterday said they arrested the Pakistani national in less than 12 hours after he committed the murder. The Indian national was found with multiple stab wounds in a pool of blood inside Majestic Supermarket, Khaleej Times reported, quoting the police as saying.

Watch What Else Is Making News?

The police said that they received a call about the incident on yesterday morning. A team of officers from Forensics, Patrol and Ambulance rushed to spot and found the victim. However, they could not save him and he succumbed to his injuries.

The body has been transferred to Al Kuwaiti Hospital and later to the forensic laboratory. Police have launched an investigation into the death, Gulf News reported.

The police immediately formed a team of officers to identify and arrest the murderer. The team made a thorough search and located the murderer. The police entrapped and arrested him at an undisclosed location in the emirate.

During the interrogation, the murderer told the police that he killed the Indian national over a financial dispute. Based on his confession, the case has been referred to the public prosecution, reports said.