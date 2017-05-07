Pakistani man accuses Indian High Commission of detaining his wife

A Pakistani man accused the Indian High Commission in Islamabad of detaining his newly-wed Indian wife after they went there to apply for his visa, media reports said on Sunday. Uzma, who belongs to New Delhi, and Tahir met in Malaysia and and fell in love with each other after which she travelled to Pakistan on May 1 via the Wagah border. The two contracted nikkah (marriage) on May 3. According to Tahir, they visited the High Commission building and submitted visa forms as well as their phones to the officials. Uzma then went inside on being called by the officials while he stayed back, reports said.

When his wife did not return after several hours, Tahir enquired about her from officials, who claimed she was not there. Tahir alleged that the officials also refused to give their three mobile phones back to him. Tahir said he has filed a First Information Report (FIR) in the Secretariat Police Station. According to Dawn newspaper, Pakistan Foreign Office (FO) Spokesperson Nafees Zakaria said that the woman is ‘stranded’ inside the building.

Zakaria said the Indian High Commission confirmed to police and the media that the woman is present inside the building but would only be let go after the matter is discussed with the FO, the paper said. He said that the FO is in contact with the Indian High Commission and the issue would be resolved soon. On the other hand, the Indian High Commission said that Uzma has been staying there out of her own will, Geo News said.

They said that they have told her husband to visit the High Commission on tomorrow to meet his wife and get the visa as well, it said. Earlier an Indian High Commission official when enquired about the alleged detention told PTI, “Plz check with JSXP (External Affairs Ministry Spokesman) in Delhi.” The matter has also been taken up at the diplomatic level by Pakistan, the reports said.

