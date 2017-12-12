Pakistani army: Militants attack patrol, killing 2 soldiers

The Pakistani army has been constructing a series of fences along the border (File) The Pakistani army has been constructing a series of fences along the border (File)

Pakistan’s army says militants opened fire on an army vehicle on patrol in the country’s mountainous northwestern region near the Afghan border, killing two soldiers, AP reports.

Tuesday’s statement says the military vehicle came under attack in the North Waziristan tribal region. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, but Islamic militants have long been operating in the area.

The military has carried out a massive operation against them but militants are able to cross the porous Afghan-Pakistan border and shelter on the other side. They have also been able to carry out cross-border attacks.

The Pakistani army has been constructing a series of fences along the border, which zigzags across a remote and difficult mountain terrain, to check the movement of militants. Afghanistan objects to the construction of the fences.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App