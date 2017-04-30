Pakistan will support ‘political struggle’ of Kashmiris: General Bajwa

Pakistan’s army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa today visited the Line of Control and said his country would continue to support the “political struggle” of the Kashmiris for the right of “self-determination”. Bajwa, who toured the areas in the Haji Pir sector, was briefed about the alleged “ceasefire violation” by the Indian troops and the state of preparedness of the army to face any aggression.
The army chief said Pakistan would continue to support the struggle of the Kashmiris. “We will always stand by their (Kashmiris) rightful political struggle for the right of self-determination and recourse to basic human rights,” Bajwa said in an interaction with troops. He accused India of “state-sponsored” terrorism in Kashmir.
Bajwa alleged that India was not only involved in aggression against the people in Kashmir but also against the people living on the Pakistani side of the LoC and the Working Boundary. India has repeatedly rejected Pakistan’s allegations of rights violations in Kashmir.
- Apr 30, 2017 at 6:23 pmAbrogate article 370. Let all Indians settle in J & K under with security by police force. Let the Kashmiri pundits regain their earlier land and houses. Let everybody contribute to the development of the region. Make a system of fool proof identification for every resident of J&K. At least 75 problems will be over.Reply
- Apr 30, 2017 at 6:00 pmDear General, Ideal is to take care of your people. India will take of Kashmir and it is better place to take care of Kashmir. People of stan themselves are living in fear and please don't do which is unpleasant to our people in Kashmir. The best suggestion is to mend your house first.Reply
- Apr 30, 2017 at 5:42 pmPA-KI Army Chief BAJWA must first give self determination to People of Pa-KI OCCUPIED KASHMIR. .......... PA-KI ARMY should withdraw from POK and invite an international Group to conduct FREE VOTING so that POK People chose what they want. .................... And the ask India.Reply
- Apr 30, 2017 at 5:36 pmSeems the armed struggle is costing the filthy kepts of the Arabs Americans and Chinese too much in terms of bribes! So the barbarians want to adopt civilized way now? Ha ha ha! Wonder how long before their true savage is released?Reply