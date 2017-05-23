Pakistan will not allow its soil to be used against any country: General Bajwa

Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, in a meeting with U.S. Ambassador to Pakistan David Hale, has reiterated that Islamabad would not allow its territory to be used to plan or conduct attacks against any country.

General Bajwa and Ambassador Hale during the meeting on Monday discussed matters of mutual interest, including regional security issues, ISPR said in a statement

The envoy acknowledged Pakistan Army’s efforts in securing control of areas on their side of the border and said that both countries can carry forward the work done towards enduring peace and stability in the region through enhanced coordination and cooperation.

Ambassador Hale thanked General Bajwa for his public commitment on May 18 that Pakistan is taking measures to ensure that militants do not use Pakistan’s soil to conduct attacks against any country.

The two reiterated their nations’ commitment to a secure, stable, and prosperous Afghanistan.

