Pakistan wants to address issues with neighbours peacefully: Nawaz Sharif

Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. (File Photo) Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. (File Photo)

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif said on Sunday that his country wants to address all outstanding issues with neighbours peacefully. He made the remarks while meeting President of the Republic of Tatarstan, Rustam Minnikhanov, who called on the Prime Minister at his house here.

“The Prime Minister emphasised that Pakistan is pursuing a policy of peaceful neighbourhood and wishes to resolve all outstanding issues with its neighbours, peacefully through dialogue,” a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office said.

While warmly welcoming the President of Tatarstan and his delegation, Sharif said that longstanding bilateral relations were a manifestation of a common desire to explore possibilities for enhancing cooperation between Pakistan and Russia.

The Prime Minister reiterated his resolve to establish a strong partnership between Pakistan and Russia in all fields, stating that this cooperation would positively contribute towards promoting peace and stability in the region.

“Pakistan remains confident that its longstanding partnership with the Russian Federation as well as with its Muslim regions, including the Republic of Tatarstan, would witness significant progress in all areas of mutual interest,” Sharif said.

Minnikhanov told Sharif that the Tatar business delegation held fruitful meetings in Lahore.

The Prime Minister expressed the hope that the Joint Business Forum with businessmen from both sides would develop mutually beneficial contacts and help boost bilateral trade.

“Cooperation in sectors including Banking, Halal food, production of cement, automotive industry, pharmaceuticals, technology, culture and education, should be explored,” Sharif said.

The visiting delegation comprised Deputy Prime Minister of Tatarstan Albert Karimov, Ambassador of Russian Federation to Pakistan Alexey Dedov, Chief Executive of Tatarstan Investment Development Agency Taliya Minullina and Deputy Director of the Foreign Affairs Marat Gatin.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App now