Pakistan violates ceasefire on LoC in Poonch

In another violation of ceasefire on LoC, Pakistani army indulged in shelling across border.

Indian and Pakistani armies on Saturday traded heavy fire on the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district after Pakistan violated bilateral ceasefire. Police said that Pakistan army resorted to unprovoked shelling and firing at Indian positions on the LoC in Digwar area of Poonch district at 7.30 p.m. on Saturday. “Indian army responded strongly and shelling and firing exchanges continued for around 25 minutes”, police sources said. More updates are awaited as the day progresses.

Meanwhile two militants were killed by security forces in an encounter on Sunday morning in Pulwama district of Jammu & Kashmir. The encounter took place after the police received information about presence of militants in the area on Saturday night. Army along with local police cordoned off Tahab village in Pulwama on input received from sources.It is worth mentioning that the valley has witnessed an increased violation of ceasefire and cross border firing accompanied by heavy shelling from Pakistani forces in recent months.

