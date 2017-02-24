Pakistan: Two killed in small-plane crash in Punjab

According to Pakistan’s Civil Aviation Authority, a Cessna aircraft of Shaheen Airlines crashed soon after take off from the flying training school in Faisalabad in Punjab, some 130 km from Lahore. (Source: Google Maps) According to Pakistan’s Civil Aviation Authority, a Cessna aircraft of Shaheen Airlines crashed soon after take off from the flying training school in Faisalabad in Punjab, some 130 km from Lahore. (Source: Google Maps)

A private trainer aircraft today crashed in Pakistan’s Punjab province, killing both the instructor and the trainee pilot of the twin-seater plane.

According to Pakistan’s Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), a Cessna aircraft of Shaheen Airlines crashed soon after take off from the flying training school in Faisalabad in Punjab, some 130 km from Lahore.

The plane took off at 12:40 pm (local time) and 15 minutes later it crashed during emergency landing.

CAA said both pilots – Ahmed Hussain Moaz Bin Asad – died on the spot.

It said the instructor and trainee pilot were on a routine training flight.

An inquiry committee has been constituted to probe the incident, CAA said adding the cause of crash has yet to be determined.

The aircraft, owned by Shaheen Air Flying Training School (SAFTS) was completely destroyed as a result of the crash.

The last plane crash in Pakistan occurred on December 7 when a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight carrying 47 people, crashed near Abbottabad, killing all on board.