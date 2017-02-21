Pakistan: Twin blasts near Charsadda court, four dead, 12 injured, say reports

A screengrab of the Charsadda blast report from GeoTV news. A screengrab of the Charsadda blast report from GeoTV news.

Pakistan news media on Tuesday reported that at least two blasts occurred outside a court in Charsadda in the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan. Firing was reported immediately after the blasts. There were, however, conflicting reports of how many blasts took place. Some reports claimed there was just one blast while others said there were more than two. Local reports said one lawyer was killed in the attack.

Pakistan’s The International News reports that four people have died and 12 people have been injured in the blast. “Four people were killed and 12 were injured were as militants attacked a sessions court in the city on Tuesday,” DPO Charsadda Sohail Khalid was quoted as saying by the Pakistani newspaper.

WATCH LIVE VIDEO – Pakistan blast

DPO Khalid also confirmed to the Pakistani daily that three terrorists tried to enter the court but were killed by the security forces before they could do any damage. “One suicide bomber blew himself up at the gate of the local court. The other two terrorists have been killed by the police,” the DPO was quoted by The International News.

According to reports, a heavy contingent of security forces and police forces immediately launched measures to take control of the area. The forces have managed to cordon the region, as per the latest reports. Bomb disposal squad and ambulances have also reached the site and are trying to deal with the situation, the reports says. More details are awaited.

