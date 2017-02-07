Pakistan to issue ‘red warrant’ against MQM chief Altaf Hussain

Pakistan will soon issue a red warrant against London-based MQM supremo Altaf Hussain who is wanted in several cases in the country, including those relating to terrorism, media reports said today. The Interior Ministry gave its approval today for the issuance of a red warrant against Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) founder Hussain, DawnNews reported.

The red warrant is an international notice sent to the International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol) seeking the arrest and extradition of an individual.

The 63-year-old leader of MQM, the fourth largest political party of Pakistan, is wanted in various cases that include charges of terrorism and incitement to violence, the report said.

The approval for the red warrant was issued apparently in compliance with the orders of an anti-terrorism court, which is hearing three identical cases against Hussain pertaining to his August 22 anti-state speech.

Police had also charged Member of the National Assembly Kanwar Naveed Jameel, Qamar Mansoor and Shahid Pasha in the three cases for allegedly listening to and facilitating the speech.

They had additionally named Hussain, Dr Farooq Sattar, Khawaja Izharul Hasan, Dr Amir Liaquat Hussain and other MQM leaders as absconders.

FIRs for the three cases had been lodged on the complaints of three private persons.

In its last hearing of the cases, the court had issued non-bailable warrants for the arrest of the absconders, and directed the investigating officer to approach the interior ministry and secure red warrants for the MQM supremo’s arrest through Interpol.

Following Hussain’s August 22 speech, a number of cases were filed against the party chief in Karachi, Quetta and Gilgit-Biltistan region. Anti-terrorism courts hearing these cases have also issued separate non-bailable warrants against the MQM chief.

In October 2016, the Scotland Yard had cleared Altaf in the money laundering case, citing “absence of adequate evidence”.