Pakistan: Three soldiers lose their lives in hostile encounter, 10 militants killed

At least three Pakistani soldiers and 10 hardcore Taliban terrorists were killed on Friday when security forces raided their hideout in the Punjab province, resulting in an intense shootout.

The security forces launched a joint raid against terrorists affiliated with Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and their facilitators near Choti Zerin, 15 kilometres South of Dera Ghazi Khan district, Pakistan military said.

Ten hardcore terrorists were killed during exchange of fire in which three soldiers also lost their lives, a military statement said.

Two soldiers were also injured in the shooting, it said.

The operation is still going on to flush out more terrorists involved in heinous crimes, ransom and terror activities, the statement said.

Pakistan Army has launched combing operations across the country, including Punjab province, killing hundreds of militants.

Pakistan Army recently claimed to have killed more than 100 suspected terrorists in retaliation to an Islamic State suicide bombing at a crowded Sufi shrine in Sindh province that claimed 88 lives.

